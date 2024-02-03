OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.72

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 97675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $799.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Nadeem Nisar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

