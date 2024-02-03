Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$693,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.