Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,783 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $248.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $249.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

