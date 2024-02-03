Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

