Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $4,171,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of MET opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

