Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

