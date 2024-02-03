Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,404 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

