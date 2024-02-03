Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.26 and a 52 week high of $301.61. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.