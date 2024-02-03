Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $399.58 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $403.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

