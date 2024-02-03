Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $395.08 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.05 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

