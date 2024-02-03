Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,945 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.