Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,563 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

