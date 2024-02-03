Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.70. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

