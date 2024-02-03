Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Shares of FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

