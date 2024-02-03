Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 444 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

