Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,520 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $129.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

