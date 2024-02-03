Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,820 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $604.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

