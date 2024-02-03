Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 893.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $158,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

