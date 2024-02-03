Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 893.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $158,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.