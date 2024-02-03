Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $505.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.