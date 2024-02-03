Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,303 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newmont Stock Performance
NYSE:NEM opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
