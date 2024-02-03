Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,303 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.