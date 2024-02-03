Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 116,283 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

