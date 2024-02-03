Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.