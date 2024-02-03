Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,930 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.60% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

PSQ opened at $9.10 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

