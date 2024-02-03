Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,249 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of XPO worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

