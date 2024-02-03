Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

