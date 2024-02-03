Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

