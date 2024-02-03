Oppenheimer Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $61.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

