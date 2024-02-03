Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $295.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Shares of BIIB opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

