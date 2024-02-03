Opus Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.3% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,310. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

