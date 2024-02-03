Opus Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

