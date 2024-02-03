Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,600 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 1.3% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 5,819,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,243. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

