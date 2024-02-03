Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

