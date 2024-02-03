Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
