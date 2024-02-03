Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

