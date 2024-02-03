Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $116.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

