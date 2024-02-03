Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

