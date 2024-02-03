Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $155.74 and last traded at $155.68, with a volume of 450294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.