Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $145.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

NYSE OC opened at $155.35 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

