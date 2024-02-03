Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.