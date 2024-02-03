Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.