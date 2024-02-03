Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

