Oxen 1-Day Volume Hits $6,959.24 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $6,959.24 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00158695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.00554386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00390005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00170491 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,566,887 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.