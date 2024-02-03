Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCP stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
