Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

OXLCP stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCP Free Report ) by 8,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

