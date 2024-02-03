Pacific Premier Bancorp’s (PPBI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPBI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,213 shares of company stock worth $1,640,479. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,267,000 after acquiring an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after acquiring an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

