Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $345.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

