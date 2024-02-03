Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 1,541 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $91,211.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,577.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 27th, Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $57,243.76.

On Monday, January 1st, Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $58.59 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

