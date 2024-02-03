Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Panasonic Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 303,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

