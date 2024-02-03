Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Up 0.4%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 197,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 227,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

