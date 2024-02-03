Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

