Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Park-Ohio news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,731 shares of company stock worth $700,775. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

