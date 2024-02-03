Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSI. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 14,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$221,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$221,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $644,240. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PSI stock opened at C$14.77 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.281114 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.