Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.20

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.13), with a volume of 373573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.04. The firm has a market cap of £12.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

